Market to remain volatile

As we enter the last trading week of 2016, flows across the world are expected to be low but for our own markets in India, volatility and fear is expected to be high mainly on account of the commentary that came in from the Prime Minister.
Dec 26, 2016, 01.41 PM

Market to remain volatile

As we enter the last trading week of 2016, flows across the world are expected to be low but for our own markets in India, volatility and fear is expected to be high mainly on account of the commentary that came in from the Prime Minister.

Market to remain volatile

As we enter the last trading week of 2016, flows across the world are expected to be low but for our own markets in India, volatility and fear is expected to be high mainly on account of the commentary that came in from the Prime Minister.

Mangalam Maloo

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18

As we enter the last trading week of 2016, flows across the world are expected to be low but for our own markets in India, volatility and fear is expected to be high mainly on account of the commentary that came in from the Prime Minister when he was in Mumbai over Saturday and I quote he said that, "Those who profit from financial markets, must make a fair contribution to nation building through taxes".

What this has done is this has spooked or stoked fears of long-term capital gains tax or any higher tax imposition coming in on the Budget and that has spooked the street despite the finance minister clarifying and trying to allay fears.

Tags  Mangalam Mallo video blog market
Market to remain volatile

