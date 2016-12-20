Dec 20, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Market to open flat with negative bias
Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.
Reema Tendulkar (more)
Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |