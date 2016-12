Market to open flat with negative bias

We need to track the geopolitical tensions because they seem to be on the rise. Over the weekend, we heard about China seizing the US naval drone, that was on Friday. Yesterday or overnight, the Russian ambassador was shot dead in Turkey. There was a truck attack which took place at a Christmas market in Berlin and that is keeping a lid on the Asian markets this morning. So Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.The Indian markets have been bleeding for the last four days. In fact we closed in the red for four successive sessions having lost close to about 1.5 percent in this period.