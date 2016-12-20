Market to open flat with negative bias

Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets

Dec 20, 2016, 09.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market to open flat with negative bias

Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Market to open flat with negative bias

Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Reema Tendulkar (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

We need to track the geopolitical tensions because they seem to be on the rise. Over the weekend, we heard about China seizing the US naval drone, that was on Friday. Yesterday or overnight, the Russian ambassador was shot dead in Turkey. There was a truck attack which took place at a Christmas market in Berlin and that is keeping a lid on the Asian markets this morning. So Asian markets are not selling off but they are a bit subdued and even the SGX Nifty is suggesting that our start could be flat but within the negative bias.

The Indian markets have been bleeding for the last four days. In fact we closed in the red for four successive sessions having lost close to about 1.5 percent in this period.

Watch video for more...
Tags  Reema Tendulkar market nifty video blog
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Market to open flat with negative bias

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login