Market momentum to continue

Dec 30, 2016, 08.35 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reema Tendulkar (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

Last day of 2016, the trading day at least and it is also the day demonetisation comes to an end. Yesterday was a fairly good session for the equity markets. There was some amount of expiry led buying NAV propping which comes in towards the end of the year which helped push the Nifty above that 8,100 mark closing with substantial gains and even the December series we have seen rally.

For the entire year especially because of the difficulties that we saw towards the end of the year markets have been underperformers compared to the rest of the globe. So, Indian markets, the Nifty and the Sensex have rallied 2 percent in 2016 underperforming the Dow which is up 10 percent.
Tags  Reema Tendulkar market Nifty video blog
