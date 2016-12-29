Dec 29, 2016, 08.39 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The market internals are pointing southwards, yesterday for instance our market started off strong at one point of time they scaled that 8,100 mark on Nifty only to give up all those gains in the last 90 minutes of trade and ended flat.
Market internals look subdued
Reema Tendulkar (more)
Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |