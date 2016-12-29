Market internals look subdued

Dec 29, 2016

The market internals are pointing southwards, yesterday for instance our market started off strong at one point of time they scaled that 8,100 mark on Nifty only to give up all those gains in the last 90 minutes of trade and ended flat.

Reema Tendulkar

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18

We start up an ultimate trading day of this calendar year on a weak note. US markets had a negative finish. The Dow was down close to about 0.5 percent odd, Asian markets are too trading a bit subdued. Even the market internals are pointing southwards, yesterday for instance our market started off strong at one point of time they scaled that 8,100 mark on Nifty only to give up all those gains in the last 90 minutes of trade and ended flat.

