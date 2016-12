Market mood is down, the sentiment has been hit on account of tax woes. Will we see any tweaking of the long-term capital gains tax, will the FPIs be taxed close to about 40 percent on a retrospective basis. Consumer sentiment has been hit on account of demonetisation and plus we have got the expiry or the derivatives contract coming up on Thursday.So, all these were overhangs in the market and finally the Nifty broke that post-demonetisation low of 7,916. It even bent below that 7,900 mark on an intraday basis ending at seven-month lows.