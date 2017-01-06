Follow through would be key

It is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets

Jan 06, 2017, 08.45 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Follow through would be key

It is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Follow through would be key

It is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Anuj Singhal (more)

Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |

Feel a bit good about today's premarket set up because yesterday's trade set up played as per the dot. If you would have listened and acted accordingly, you would have made a lot of money.

About today's trade, it is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.

Dollar index is lower than where it was when we closed and the FII data in index futures and options is massive.
Tags  Anuj Singhal video blog market Sensex Nifty
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Follow through would be key

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.