Jan 06, 2017, 08.45 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
It is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Follow through would be key
It is about follow-on buying, this market has been lacking follow-on buying but data is so positive that the FIIs selling is marginal. It could easily have been a Rs 1,000 crore sell number that is not the case.
Anuj Singhal (more)
Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.