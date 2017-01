Focus on stocks

This is a market which has now given you bit of a contraction and the range has now squeezed to 8,150 to 8,250. The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working. If it stops working you are out of the market, you are stopped out.The way to approach this market is that if there is a bit of a minor gap up and the Nifty starts to move towards 8,250 then maybe you take a bit of a short call which is 20-30 point stoploss.