Focus on stocks

The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » CNBC-TV18 Analyst - Markets

Jan 04, 2017, 08.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Focus on stocks

The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Focus on stocks

The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Anuj Singhal (more)

Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |

This is a market which has now given you bit of a contraction and the range has now squeezed to 8,150 to 8,250. The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working. If it stops working you are out of the market, you are stopped out.

The way to approach this market is that if there is a bit of a minor gap up and the Nifty starts to move towards 8,250 then maybe you take a bit of a short call which is 20-30 point stoploss.

Check accompanying video for more…
Tags  Anuj Singhal video blog market
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Focus on stocks

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.