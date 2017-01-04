Jan 04, 2017, 08.11 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The market is telling you that what you got to do now is every time it is inching towards 8,250 you got to sell and every time it is going toward 8,150 you got to buy because that strategy is working.
Focus on stocks
Anuj Singhal (more)
Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |
