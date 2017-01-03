Jan 03, 2017, 08.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The F&O data is extremely bearish for the market today. FIIs have sold in index futures, they have added short positions, they have bought in index options and what I could see is a lot of put buying at 7,800 and 7,900.
F&O data bearish
Anuj Singhal (more)
Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.