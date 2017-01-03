F&O data bearish

The F&O data is extremely bearish for the market today. FIIs have sold in index futures, they have added short positions, they have bought in index options and what I could see is a lot of put buying at 7,800 and 7,900.

The F&O data is extremely bearish for the market today. FIIs have sold in index futures, they have added short positions, they have bought in index options and what I could see is a lot of put buying at 7,800 and 7,900. What I am trying to say is that this is a market, which is vulnerable to a huge fall but if that fall does not happen if for some reason the bears don’t get the follow through in that case these positions will have to be covered so it is an interesting market.



