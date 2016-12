We are holding in the broader range of 7,950 on the downside to about 8,300 on the upside and increasingly volumes will also start getting tapered off.

We are holding in the broader range of 7,950 on the downside to about 8,300 on the upside and increasingly volumes will also start getting tapered off.

We are coming at the fag end of the calendar year. For the markets the sense is that it is still going to be a very much rangebound session. We are holding in the broader range of 7,950 on the downside to about 8,300 on the upside and increasingly volumes will also start getting tapered off.



Watch video for more...