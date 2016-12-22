Expect range-bound trade uptill new year

While the sentiment seems to be on the lower side, because of the holiday session plus the fact that there are no real triggers or there are lack of triggers for us to break out of this range that we have been trading in, we expect that range to continue at least up till the new year.
Dec 22, 2016, 08.26 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect range-bound trade uptill new year

Ekta Batra (more)

Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

For today we are possibly going to see that range-bound trade to continue. In the past six sessions, it has been a tight trading session for us but it has been losses, we have clods in the red for the past six sessions and in fact closed below 8,100 for the past two consecutive sessions.

While the sentiment seems to be on the lower side, because of the holiday session plus the fact that there are no real triggers or there are lack of triggers for us to break out of this range that we have been trading in, we expect that range to continue at least up till the new year.

