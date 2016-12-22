Dec 22, 2016, 08.26 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
While the sentiment seems to be on the lower side, because of the holiday session plus the fact that there are no real triggers or there are lack of triggers for us to break out of this range that we have been trading in, we expect that range to continue at least up till the new year.
Expect range-bound trade uptill new year
Ekta Batra (more)
Markets Anchor & Financial Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |