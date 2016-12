The Nifty rebounded from seven month lows in yesterday's trading session. There was a bout of short covering as well as statements which came in from the Finance Minister about how a low tax environment would make one globally competitive and that assuage concerns at some point in the markets.The FIIs however, have become low in terms of participation because of the holiday season but there was a net sales figure of around Rs 712 crore but the gross sales figures or the gross figures from the FIIs was quite less.In today's trading session we could possibly expect that positive bias continue considering that the US markets also closed higher.