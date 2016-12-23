Crucial support for Nifty at 7900-7950

Dec 23, 2016, 08.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reema Tendulkar (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

The sentiment is shaky on Dalal Street. We have ended in the red for the last seven trading sessions in that period the Nifty has seen a fall of close to about 3 percent. We have seen the FIIs sell for nine straight sessions into the tune of Rs 6,600 crore, which has been witnessed in this period. We have also broken fairly crucial levels, so trading below that 8,000 mark.

