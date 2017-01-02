2017: Expect good 1st day

Jan 02, 2017, 08.25 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anuj Singhal (more)

Stocks Editor, CNBC-TV18 |

Today could be a bit of an up day because technicals support the market right now. The market has found support at 7,950 and is moving on and is likely to move towards 200-day moving average of 8,250.

The problem for this market is that while it has support at lower levels, there are no triggers to take this market beyond its 200-day moving average and if it falls from there then that again would be a bit negative. So for starters, today, it could be a good day especially if you don’t have too much of a gap up start as the SGX Nifty is indicating, you might have a soft start, you might want to buy into that and see if the market makes a move towards 8,260 or thereabouts.

Watch video for more...

Tags  Anuj Singhal video blog market
