On December 26, 2016 Bhavishya Ecommerce Private Limited sold 5,83,986 shares of Burnpur Cement at Rs 10.50 on the NSE.However, YMD Financial Consultancy Private Limited bought 5,80,000 shares at Rs 10.50.On Monday, Burnpur Cement ended at Rs 10.50, down Rs 0.40, or 3.67 percent on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 17.55 and 52-week low Rs 8.50 on 05 October, 2016 and 10 March, 2016, respectively.