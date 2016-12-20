Wockhardt gains 3% as UK MHRA says Chikalthana unit GMP complied

Mumbai-based pharma company Wockhardt shares advanced more than 3 percent intraday Tuesday after the UK healthcare regulator said company's Chikalthana facility complied with good manufacturing practice norms.

"UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has confirmed that general compliance with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practice of the company's manufacturing unit at L-1, Chikalthana, Aurangabad," the company said in its filing.

In view of this, the approval status of the said unit continues, it added.

In addition, UK MHRA has considered this manufacturing facility suitable for risk based inspection with reduced inspection frequency of 2 years from the existing inspection frequency of 1 year.

In September, the UK health regulator had completed inspection of Chikalthana plant without any critical observations on the facility.

Recently, Wockhardt's other manufacturing facility at Kadaiya in Daman also cleared by the UK MHRA saying the unit complied with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practices.

With this, its three facilities, including Shendra unit in Aurangabad, cleared by the UK MHRA.

Meanwhile, in July 2016, Wockhardt's two manufacturing plants in Waluj and one in Chikalthana (in Maharashtra) received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration, which had been under USFDA import alert since 2013 due to failure in complaint with good manufacturing practices.

The company had said the receipt of EIR did not materially change the status of import alert for these manufacturing units for the US market.

At 11:17 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 689.50, up Rs 7.60, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar