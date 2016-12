Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose 13 percent intraday Tuesday as it is going to consider buyback of equity shares.A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 22, to consider the option to buyback the equity shares of the company.The company has registered a net profit of Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2016 against net loss of Rs 6.18 crore in the same quarter last year.At 12:26 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 66, up Rs 6.15, or 10.28 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil