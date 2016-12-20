Dec 20, 2016, 02.43 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.
Visa Steel gains 13%, resumes operations at DRI plant
