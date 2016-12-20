Visa Steel gains 13%, resumes operations at DRI plant

The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.
Dec 20, 2016, 02.43 PM

Visa Steel gains 13%, resumes operations at DRI plant

The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.

Visa Steel gains 13%, resumes operations at DRI plant

The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Visa Steel gained 13.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it has resumed operations at its DRI plant in Odisha.

The company has resumed operations at its DRI plant (Direct Reduced Iron) for production of sponge iron and two sub-merged arc furnaces of ferro alloy plant for production of ferro chrome after getting necessary clearances from in State Pollution Control Board, Odisha.

With the improvement in raw material availability, the operational performance at Visa Steel had significantly improved during Q2 of FY2016-17. The production of ferro chrome has increased from 17,008 MT to 24,274 MT in Q2FY2017, a year-on-year growth of 43 percent, as per company release.

The generation of captive power plant has seen a y-o-y growth of 55 percent in Q2FY16 to Q2FY17.

The production of blast furnace has increased from 12,577 MT in Q2FY16 to 45,838 MT in Q2FY17, growth of 264 percent.

Production at DRI plant increased from 38,745 MT in Q2FY16 to 47,410 MT in Q2FY17, y-o-y growth of 22 percent.

Visa Steel has recently opened a stockyard at Faridabad for improving the distribution of its special steel products in North India.

At 14:18 hrs Visa Steel was quoting at Rs 17.75, up Rs 0.70, or 4.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Visa Steel State Pollution Control Board Odisha DRI plant

