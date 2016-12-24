Be opportunistic; NBFC seeing fad investing right now: Udayan
Dec 24, 2016, 10.26 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Visa Capital Partners bought 139,431 shares of Arrow Greentech at Rs 480 per share on the NSE.
Visa Capital Partners buys 1.39 lakh shares of Arrow Greentech
