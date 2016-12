Visa Capital Partners buys 1.39 lakh shares of Arrow Greentech

On December 23, 2016 Visa Capital Partners bought 139,431 shares of Arrow Greentech at Rs 480 per share on the NSE.Arrow Greentech closed at Rs 484.10, up Rs 5.70, or 1.19 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 861.00 and 52-week low Rs 390.50 on 23 December, 2015 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.