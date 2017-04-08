Vignaharta Ceramics LLP sells 4.4 lakh shares of Asian Granito﻿

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 255,287 shares of Asian Granito﻿ at Rs 378 per share on the NSE. However, Vignaharta Ceramics LLP sold 441,704 shares at Rs 378.01 per share on thee NSE.
Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Apr 08, 2017, 11.33 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On April 7, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 255,287 shares of Asian Granito at Rs 378 per share on the NSE. However, Vignaharta Ceramics LLP sold 441,704 shares at Rs 378.01 per share on thee NSE.

Asian Granito India closed at Rs 376.95, up Rs 5.10, or 1.37 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 386.85 and 52-week low Rs 148.00 on 07 April, 2017 and 08 April, 2016, respectively.

Tags  Buzzing Stocks Asian Granito GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund Vignaharta Ceramics LLP

