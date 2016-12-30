Valiant Mauritius buys 65 lakh shares of M&M Financial

On December 29, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners bought 65,00,000 shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.
Dec 30, 2016, 09.11 AM

Valiant Mauritius buys 65 lakh shares of M&M Financial

On December 29, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners bought 65,00,000 shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

On December 29, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited bought 28,76,200 shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services  at Rs 272.81 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited bought 36,23,800 shares at Rs 272.81 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ended at Rs 273.45, up Rs 12.35, or 4.73 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.90 and 52-week low Rs 173.10 on 04 October, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively
