Valiant Mauritius buys 65 lakh shares of M&M Financial

On December 29, 2016 Valiant Mauritius Partners Limited bought 28,76,200 shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at Rs 272.81 and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore Limited bought 36,23,800 shares at Rs 272.81 on the NSE.On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ended at Rs 273.45, up Rs 12.35, or 4.73 percent on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.90 and 52-week low Rs 173.10 on 04 October, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively