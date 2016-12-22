UIDAI appoints Alankit as E-KYC user agency; shares up 6%

Dec 22, 2016, 09.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Share price of Alankit rose more than 6 percent intraday Thursday as it has got appointed as E-KYC user agency by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"The company has been appointed as E-KYC User Agency (KUA) for the usage of Aadhaar authentication devices provided by UIDAI to provide Aadhaar enabled services to company beneficiaries, clients and customers," as per company release.

Earlier in this month, Alankit had appointed as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with NSDL e-governance Infrastructure (NSDL e-Gov) for eSign services and thus entered into an agreement with the NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure for the same.

Also, the company had entered into an agreement with the NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure for performing the National Judicial Reference System (NJRS) related activities.

At 09:39 hrs Alankit was quoting at Rs 34.60, up Rs 1.70, or 5.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Alankit Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI E-KYC Aadhaar NSDL National Judicial Reference System NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure
