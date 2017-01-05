Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on January 5

Jan 05, 2017, 12.52 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. We have Just Dial, Tata Motors, Repco Home Finance, and Sun Pharmaceutical.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com advises exiting
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests sell
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.