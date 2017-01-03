Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on January 3

By

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today - Infosys, Titan, KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, BEL, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor and Tata Motors.