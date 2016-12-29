Dec 29, 2016, 12.45 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today - IFCI, IDBI Bank, JMC Projects, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland & Maruti Suzuki.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 29
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today - IFCI, IDBI Bank, JMC Projects, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland & Maruti Suzuki.