Dec 22, 2016, 12.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today - Jubilant Foodworks, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, KDDL, Centrum Capital, Bharat Financial, Quick Heal, Titan and Shriram Transport.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 22
Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today - Jubilant Foodworks, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, KDDL, Centrum Capital, Bharat Financial, Quick Heal, Titan and Shriram Transport.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Mihir Vora, Director and Chi
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
Due to shortage of cash supply post demonetisation
Lenovo continues to remain optimistic about sales