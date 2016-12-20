Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 20

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. We have Bharat Financial, Wockhardt, Sun Pharmaceutical, Granules India, Aurobindo Pharma, Idea Cellular, Titagarh Wagons, India Cements and Ujjivan.
Buzzing Stocks

Dec 20, 2016, 12.47 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 20

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. We have Bharat Financial, Wockhardt, Sun Pharmaceutical, Granules India, Aurobindo Pharma, Idea Cellular, Titagarh Wagons, India Cements and Ujjivan.

Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 20

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. We have Bharat Financial, Wockhardt, Sun Pharmaceutical, Granules India, Aurobindo Pharma, Idea Cellular, Titagarh Wagons, India Cements and Ujjivan.

Here are a few top buzzing midcap stocks picked by CNBC-TV18's analysts in trade today. We have Bharat Financial , Wockhardt , Sun Pharmaceutical , Granules India , Aurobindo Pharma , Idea Cellular , Titagarh Wagons , India Cements and Ujjivan .

Tags  buzzing midcap stocks trade Bharat Financial Inclusion Wockhardt Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Granules India Aurobindo Pharma Idea Cellular Titagarh Wagons India Cements Ujjivan Financial Services

Top buzzing midcap stocks to trade on December 20

