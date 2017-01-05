Tata Motors up 3% on JLR Dec sales

Jan 05, 2017, 04.58 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors up 3% on JLR Dec sales

Tata Motors was up 3 percent riding high on Jaguar Land Rover sales in North America. JLR reported 30 percent growth in December sales after 19 percent YoY growth the previous month. The growth was again driven by Jaguar sales, up 259 percent YoY, while Land Rover sales were down 2 percent YoY.

Tags  Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover

