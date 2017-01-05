Jan 05, 2017, 04.58 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Motors was up 3 percent riding high on Jaguar Land Rover sales in North America. JLR reported 30 percent growth in December sales after 19 percent YoY growth the previous month. The growth was again driven by Jaguar sales, up 259 percent YoY, while Land Rover sales were down 2 percent YoY.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Tata Motors up 3% on JLR Dec sales
Tata Motors was up 3 percent riding high on Jaguar Land Rover sales in North America. JLR reported 30 percent growth in December sales after 19 percent YoY growth the previous month. The growth was again driven by Jaguar sales, up 259 percent YoY, while Land Rover sales were down 2 percent YoY.
Tata Motors and Castrol today inked a three-year a
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that T
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buyin
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buyin
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.