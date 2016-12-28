Sunil Hitech up 5% on Rs 434 cr order win in Arunachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 28, 2016, 09.40 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Sunil Hitech Engineers has locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Wednesday as it has received order worth Rs 434 crore.

The company has been awarded an order worth Rs 434 crore in the State of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) basis.

The order included two laning of existing Hunli-Anini road in the state of Arunachal Pradesh under SARDP-NE.

This project is in joint venture with PCL-Eagle Infra India.

Sunil Gutte, MD of Sunil Hitech Engineers said, "Our total order book on road segment is now approximately Rs 1352 crore comprising of 6 projects, in the states of Bihar, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh. The company proposes to bid for the projects worth Rs 6000 crore in the remaining period of this financial year."

"We have also boosted our order book in buildings sector which is surely going to be a major sector to contribute in the infrastructure development projects coming up in the country," he added.

At 09:33 hrs Sunil Hitech Engineers was quoting at Rs 12.40, up Rs 0.59, or 5 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 852,063 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
