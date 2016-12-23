Sun Pharma rebounds on stake buy in US co, brokers say Halol key

Healthcare major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rebounded over 2 percent intraday Friday on short covering and after the company picked up a stake in the US company. Analysts say Halol plant resolution is the key for future growth.



The stock shed 11 percent in previous seven consecutive sessions on fears of delay for Halol plant resolution.

One of the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company has acquired 1.3 crore Series B preferred stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc today (which is equivalent to 14.58 percent fully diluted equity stake on conversion) by way of allotment for Rs 13 million, the pharma major said in its filing.

Incorporated in 2014, scPharmaceuticals Inc is a United States pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery.

Its lead products are the first subcutaneous formulations of furosemide (the most widely used parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure) and ceftriaxone (the most widely used parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting).

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has lowered its target price on the stock to Rs 750 following cut in earnings estimates, though it has maintained buy rating on the stock due to cheaper valuations.

It has reduced its earnings forecasts by 6-5 percent for FY18-19 in-line with estimates indicated earlier. The brokerage house feels complete response letter from the US Food & Drug Administration to its subsidiary SPARC (Sun Pharma Advanced Research) for Xelpros, a preservative-free eye drop, indicates likely delay in resolution for Halol plant that has been under import alert.

Hence, according to the research firm, the complete resolution of Halol might now be delayed by another 6-9 months.

Macquarie also says resolution of Halol remains a catalyst for Sun Pharma, though it is the preferred pick among the large cap names with a target price of Rs 850.

It has maintained outperform rating on the stock as it feels the company is best positioned for specialty transition. Strong execution, free cash flow generation and niche pipeline offer good entry opportunity, it says.

On Thursday, Sun Pharma acquired branded oncology product Odomzo, from Novartis, thereby further strengthening its branded derma and oncology portfolio. The agreement has been signed for an upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments.

Macquarie believes these upfront investments will pay rich dividends and pave the way for Sun's transition to a specialty pharma. Some of these launches will be the stepping stone to help build an ophthalmic (Bromsite, Xelpros & Dexasite), CNS (Elepsia), onco (Infusmart) and dermatology (Tildrakizumab) branded franchise in US.

Odomzo, which was approved by the USFDA in July 2015, is a hedgehog pathway inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy, or those who are not candidates for surgery or radiation therapy.

The drug has marketing approval in over 30 countries globally including US, Europe and Australia. According to IMS Health, the hedgehog inhibitor class grew by 40 percent October 2016 year-to-date versus prior year. Odomzo costs USD 10-12000 per month for treatment.

Sun Pharma is spending aggressively to build the specialty sales infrastructure in US, which is putting pressure on margins near-term.





