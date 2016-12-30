Dec 30, 2016, 11.30 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017 to consider the renewal cum sanction of additional working capital limit by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) vide their credit advice issued on December 12, 2016.
Stone India up 5% ahead of board meeting on January 5
