Stone India up 5% ahead of board meeting on January 5

Shares of Stone India rose 5.6 percent intraday Friday as it is going to consider renewal of additional working capital limit by Indian Overseas Bank The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 05, 2017 to consider the renewal cum sanction of additional working capital limit by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) vide their credit advice issued on December 12, 2016.At 11:15 hrs Stone India was quoting at Rs 80.45, up Rs 3.20, or 4.14 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil