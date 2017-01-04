Steel Strips Wheels up 5% as co upgrades Q4 volume guidance

Steel Strips Wheels shares climbed over 5 percent intraday Wednesday after the company upgraded volume guidance for the quarter ended March 2017.
Jan 04, 2017, 01.21 PM

Steel Strips Wheels up 5% as co upgrades Q4 volume guidance

Steel Strips Wheels shares climbed over 5 percent intraday Wednesday after the company upgraded volume guidance for the quarter ended March 2017.

Steel Strips Wheels up 5% as co upgrades Q4 volume guidance

Steel Strips Wheels shares climbed over 5 percent intraday Wednesday after the company upgraded volume guidance for the quarter ended March 2017.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Steel Strips Wheels shares climbed over 5 percent intraday Wednesday after the company upgraded volume guidance for the quarter ended March 2017.

"We will target to achieve a volume sale of 35.6 lakh units against 33.2 lakh units achieved in Q3FY17, representing a growth of 7 percent," the automotive steel wheels manufacturer said in its filing.

The volume growth is primarily driven by passenger cars and very good growth in tractors and truck segment.

Commercial vehicle segment was witnessing very good demand for Q4 and would surely negate the demonetisation impact, the company said.

At 12:54 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 671.15, up Rs 15.05, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

Tags  Steel Strips Wheels

Steel Strips Wheels up 5% as co upgrades Q4 volume guidance

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.