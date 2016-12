Starbridge Finance sells 1.2 cr shares of Electrosteel Steels

On December 22, 2016 Starbridge Finance Limited sold 1,20,50,000 shares of Electrosteel Steels at Rs 3.35 on the NSE.On Thursday, Electrosteel Steels ended at Rs 3.35, up Rs 0.15, or 4.69 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4.50 and 52-week low Rs 2.45 on 27 January, 2016 and 04 July, 2016, respectively.