Standard Chartered sells 43.66 lakh shares of Fortis Health

On January 6, 2017 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III Limited A sold 43,66,000 shares of Fortis Healthcare.
Jan 07, 2017, 11.25 AM

On January 6, 2017 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III Limited A sold 43,66,000 shares of Fortis Healthcare.

On January 6, 2017 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III Limited A sold 43,66,000 shares of Fortis Healthcare.

On January 6, 2017 Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) III Limited A sold 43,66,000 shares of  Fortis Healthcare at Rs 191.37 on the NSE.

On Friday, Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 190.90, up Rs 5.90, or 3.19 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198.90 and 52-week low Rs 141.00 on 16 August, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.
