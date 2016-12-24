Smithblock Financial Services buys 4 lakh shares of STC India

Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of State Trading Corporation of India at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 24, 2016, 12.08 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smithblock Financial Services buys 4 lakh shares of STC India

Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of State Trading Corporation of India at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Smithblock Financial Services buys 4 lakh shares of STC India

Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of State Trading Corporation of India at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

On December 23, 2016 Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of State Trading Corporation of India at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE.

State Trading Corporation of India closed at Rs 143.45, up Rs 23.90, or 19.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.70 and 52-week low Rs 71.20 on 29 December, 2015 and 26 February, 2016, respectively.
Tags  Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited State Trading Corporation of India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Smithblock Financial Services buys 4 lakh shares of STC India

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login