Smithblock Financial Services buys 4 lakh shares of STC India

On December 23, 2016 Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of State Trading Corporation of India at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE.State Trading Corporation of India closed at Rs 143.45, up Rs 23.90, or 19.99 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 173.70 and 52-week low Rs 71.20 on 29 December, 2015 and 26 February, 2016, respectively.