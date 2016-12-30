Dec 30, 2016, 01.53 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's allotment committee - NCDs in its meeting held on December 29, approved and allotted 750 unsecured redeemable rated non-convertible subordinated debt in the nature of debenture of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.
Shriram Transport allots debentures of Rs 75 crore; shares up 4%
