Shriram Transport allots debentures of Rs 75 crore; shares up 4%

By

The company's allotment committee - NCDs in its meeting held on December 29, approved and allotted 750 unsecured redeemable rated non-convertible subordinated debt in the nature of debenture of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 75 crore on private placement basis.