Satin Creditcare, Vitan Agro up 2-20% ahead of board meeting

Dec 21, 2016, 10.47 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vitan Agro Industries' board meeting will be held on December 28, to consider, approve and take on record, the disinvestment of 100 percent paid up-share capital of Amirdham Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, among other items.
