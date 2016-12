Satin Creditcare, Vitan Agro up 2-20% ahead of board meeting

Shares of Satin Creditcare Network and Vitan Agro Industries gained 2 percent and 20 percent respectively on Wednesday ahead of board meeting of the companies.Vitan Agro Industries' board meeting will be held on December 28, to consider, approve and take on record, the disinvestment of 100 percent paid up-share capital of Amirdham Food, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, among other items.A meeting of working committee of the board of director of Satin Creditcare Network is scheduled to be held on December 23, for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 15 crore through private placement.The company is going to issue 150 rated, unlisted, senior unsecured redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each with a coupon rate at 12.25 percent for a tenure of 36 months.Satin Creditcare Network was quoting at Rs 337.95, up 0.01 percent and Vitan Agro Industries was quoting at Rs 19.65, up 20 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil