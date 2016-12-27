Saksoft hits 20% upper circuit, to buy 60% stake in DreamOrbit

Moneycontrol Bureau
Shares of Saksoft
has locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Tuesday as it is going to acquire majority stake in DreamOrbit Softech.
The company has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake (60 percent) in Bengaluru based DreamOrbit Softech.
With this acquisition, the company will further strengthen its offerings in the digital space with special emphasis on IoT (Internet of Things).
DreamOrbit, incorporated in 2010, has been providing specialist technology solutions for the logistics & transportation (including air, land & ocean) enterprises and has offices in Bengaluru (India) and Delaware (USA).
The company has paid Rs 17 crore for acquisition of 60 percent stake in DreamOrbit, which has an annual runrate of Rs 35 crore.
Aditya Krishna, CMD, Saksoft said, “With this acquisition, the company has strengthened its offering in the IoT space."
"With our presence in analytics, digital testing, cloud, mobility, application services and IoT we are in a better position to serve our customers in their digital transformation journey,” he added.
At 12:15 hrs Saksoft was quoting at Rs 270.45, up Rs 46.35, or 20.68 percent on the BSE.
There were pending buy orders of 43,578 shares, with no sellers available.Posted by Rakesh Patil