RPP Infra Projects gains 20%, bags orders worth Rs 54.2cr

The company has received order from Kamarajar Port for construction of container pre-stacking yard and other ancillary facilities of Rs 24.2 crore.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 28, 2016, 02.30 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects gains 20%, bags orders worth Rs 54.2cr

The company has received order from Kamarajar Port for construction of container pre-stacking yard and other ancillary facilities of Rs 24.2 crore.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

RPP Infra Projects gains 20%, bags orders worth Rs 54.2cr

The company has received order from Kamarajar Port for construction of container pre-stacking yard and other ancillary facilities of Rs 24.2 crore.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  RPP Infra Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 236, gains 20 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received orders worth Rs 54.2 crore.

The company has received order from Kamarajar Port for construction of container pre-stacking yard and other ancillary facilities of Rs 24.2 crore.

It has also received a work order from Annai Infra Developers, Erode for Chennai Corporation to construct the integrated storm water drains in Virugambakkam and Arumbakkam water shed for Cooum basin in expanded area of Chennai Corporation of Rs 30 crore.

Arulsundaram, CMD of RPP Infra said, "The company is poised to garner a sizable growth from this by winning orders currently and few more orders going ahead."

"We are happy that the revenues and profit of our company will touch new heights in coming years," he added.

At 13:25 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 233.50, up Rs 36.80, or 18.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  RPP Infra Projects order Kamarajar Port Annai Infra Developers Chennai Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
RPP Infra Projects gains 20%, bags orders worth Rs 54.2cr

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login