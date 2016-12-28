RPP Infra Projects gains 20%, bags orders worth Rs 54.2cr

Moneycontrol Bureau
Shares of RPP Infra Projects
touched 52-week high of Rs 236, gains 20 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received orders worth Rs 54.2 crore.
The company has received order from Kamarajar Port for construction of container pre-stacking yard and other ancillary facilities of Rs 24.2 crore.
It has also received a work order from Annai Infra Developers, Erode for Chennai Corporation to construct the integrated storm water drains in Virugambakkam and Arumbakkam water shed for Cooum basin in expanded area of Chennai Corporation of Rs 30 crore.
Arulsundaram, CMD of RPP Infra said, "The company is poised to garner a sizable growth from this by winning orders currently and few more orders going ahead."
"We are happy that the revenues and profit of our company will touch new heights in coming years," he added.
At 13:25 hrs RPP Infra Projects was quoting at Rs 233.50, up Rs 36.80, or 18.71 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil