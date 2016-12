On December 20, 2016 Robert Bosch Engineering And Business Solutions Private bought 4,54,000 shares of Bosch at Rs 19,822.20 on the NSE.However, Robert Bosch GMBH sold 4,54,000 shares at Rs 19,822.20.On Tuesday, Bosch closed at Rs 19,235.70, down Rs 586.50, or 2.96 percent on the NSE.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25,670.85 and 52-week low Rs 15,736.05 on 10 August, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.