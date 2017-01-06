Religare shares gain 6% as arm sells stake in Cerestra Advisors

Shares of Religare Enterprises gained nearly 6 percent intraday Friday as agreement signed by the group company to sell stake in its wholly owned subsidiary.

"RGAM Investment Advisers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cerestra Advisors, with TCP-CERESTRA (based in Cayman Islands), Cerestra Managers and Elephant India Finance," the company said in its filing.

The transaction is expected to be closed by February 28 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Cerestra Advisors is the real assets focused private equity fund.

RGAM Investment Advisers had executed a binding term sheet to divest its stake in Cerestra Advisors in July 2016.

At 12:43 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 260.85, up Rs 10.75, or 4.30 percent on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar