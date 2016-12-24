Be opportunistic; NBFC seeing fad investing right now: Udayan
PayTm faces service outage
Home »
News »
Buzzing Stocks
Dec 24, 2016, 10.35 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Small Cap Fund bought 3,573,572 shares of Deepak Nitrite at Rs 85.06 per share on the NSE.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Reliance Mutual Fund buys 35.7 lakh shares of Deepak Nitrite
Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Small Cap Fund bought 3,573,572 shares of Deepak Nitrite at Rs 85.06 per share on the NSE.
Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Small Cap Fund bought 3,573,572 shares of Deepak Nitrite at Rs 85.06 per share on the NSE.
Post Your Comments
Share Cancel
Share Cancel
See all
Get started using your favorite social network
Login using moneycontrol ID
Need help logging in? Reset password.
Simply sign up using this short form
* mandatory
Username should be atleast 4 character
Password should be 8 or more characters, atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter
Alert