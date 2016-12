Reliance Mutual Fund buys 35.7 lakh shares of Deepak Nitrite

On December 23, 2016 Reliance Mutual Fund - Reliance Small Cap Fund bought 3,573,572 shares of Deepak Nitrite at Rs 85.06 per share on the NSE.Deepak Nitrite closed at Rs 84.80, down Rs 4.30, or 4.83 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 134.25 and 52-week low Rs 59.60 on 09 September, 2016 and 12 February, 2016, respectively.