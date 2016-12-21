Reliance Comm surges 10% on tower sale deal with Brookfield

Shares of Reliance Communications , the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company, rallied nearly 10 percent intraday Wednesday after signing binding agreement with the US asset management company to sell tower business.

"...announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of company's nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and its institutional partners," the telecom operator said in its filing.



Reliance Communications will receive an upfront cash payment of Rs 11,000 crore (USD 1.6 billion) on completion of the transaction, which will be solely used for debt reduction.

The company said it would also receive Class B non-voting shares in the new tower company, providing 49 percent future economic upside in the towers business, based on certain conditions.



It expects significant future value creation from the B Class shares, based on growth in tenancies arising from increasing 4G rollout by all telecom operators and fast accelerating data consumption.



Under this deal, Reliance Communications' telecom towers will be demerged into a separate new company that will be 100 percent owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure.



Ambit, SBI Capital Markets and UBS Securities India were financial advisers and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP and JSA Law were legal advisers to RCOM for the transaction.



The new entity will be the second largest independent and operator-neutral towers company in India.



The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company will not be involved directly or indirectly in the management and operations of the new company but will enjoy certain information and other rights.



The company said the combination of its wireless business with Aircel and the monetisation of the tower business will together reduce its overall debt by Rs

31,000 crore, or nearly 70 percent of existing debt.



It will continue to hold 50 percent stake in the wireless business combination with Aircel and the 49 percent future economic upside in the towers business, and will monetise these valuable assets at an appropriate time in the future to further substantially reduce its overall debt.

Meanwhile, Fitch, in its rating report on December 19, had said the demerger of the wireless business and sale of the infratel stake, if completed, will leave company's debt servicing dependent on cash flow from its business-to-business enterprise, optical fibre and pay-TV business.

The international rating agency estimated that the company’s pro forma (excluding Global Cloud Xchange) net debt and EBITDA would be around USD 1.5-1.6 billion and USD 240-250 million, respectively in the financial year to end-March 2018 (FY18) after the wireless demerger and stake sale in infratel.

Fitch has also acknowledged that the company could raise further capital to pay down holding company debt through the sale of its pay-TV business, dilution of some of its stake in GCX and selling surplus real estate.

It has revised company's long-term foreign, local currency issuer default ratings and senior secured notes ratings from BB- to B+. It has also placed on rating watch negative and assigned a recovery rating of RR4 to the notes.

At 12:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 37.80, up Rs 2.75, or 7.85 percent.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar