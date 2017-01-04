Ramco Systems up 11% on multi-million dollar deal with Panasonic

Ramco Systems shares jumped more than 11 percent intraday Wednesday on signing multi-million dollar deal with Panasonic Group.

"Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia has signed a multi-million-dollar strategic deal with Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia part of India-headquartered HR software major Ramco Systems to digitise and transform HR and payroll operations for nearly 20,000 employees nationwide on a unified platform," the Chennai-based human resource management solutions provider said in its filing.

Its Human Capital Management (HCM) solution will integrate with multiple enterprise applications and finance systems in individual companies for statutory and payroll requirements.

"Ramco HCM with global payroll will be our growth lever in 2017 and will play a significant role in consolidating our leadership in the region," Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems said.

Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia, part of the leading Japanese electronics manufacturer, said employees in 21 entities using multiple systems currently will now be powered by integrated Ramco HR software giving a seamless HR experience, group-wide.

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 381.00, up Rs 33.15, or 9.53 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar