Ramco System up 5%, partners with Horizon Hospitality Holdings

Moneycontrol Bureau
Shares of Ramco System
advanced more than 5 percent intraday Monday as Horizon Hospitality selects company's HCM offering to streamline its regional HR and payroll functions.
UAE-based food service operator Horizon Hospitality Holdings LLC will implement Ramco Systems' HCM offering integrated with Global Payroll, to streamline its regional HR and payroll functions.
Horizon Hospitality Holdings LLC represents brands including ABD El Wahab, Asia Asia, Vapiano, Lock Stock & Barrel and Que 43.
Horizon Hospitality runs five F&B and entertainment brands in the UAE, will replace its legacy HR software with Ramco’s complete HR suite covering core HR, recruitment, talent management, payroll and time & attendance.
Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Our win at Horizon Hospitality strengthens Ramco’s foothold in the Middle East and consolidates our extensive track record as a global provider of user-friendly, mobile-centric HR software."
"This win further reaffirms our leadership in the Hospitality segment where we count brands like Kerzner International (Palm Atlantis) and JA Resorts as clients in the region," he added.
At 13:35 hrs Ramco System was quoting at Rs 344.15, up Rs 0.45, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil