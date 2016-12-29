Rajesh Exports bags export order of Rs 929 cr; shares up 4%

The company has received an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Buzzing Stocks

Dec 29, 2016, 11.19 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajesh Exports bags export order of Rs 929 cr; shares up 4%

The company has received an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rajesh Exports bags export order of Rs 929 cr; shares up 4%

The company has received an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Rajesh Exports rose nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday on win of export order from UAE.

The company has received an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.

The said order is to be completed by March 2017 and will be executed at the company's manufacturing facility at Bangalore.

With this order, the company's order book at the consolidated level stands at Rs 36523 crore, which is to be executed by March 2017.

Rajesh Mehta, Chairman of Rajesh Exports said, "The company has been consistent in winning orders from the international market, despite volatile global market conditions."

At 10:59 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 462.15, up Rs 10.80, or 2.39 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Rajesh Exports UAE export order

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rajesh Exports bags export order of Rs 929 cr; shares up 4%

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login