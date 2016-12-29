Rajesh Exports bags export order of Rs 929 cr; shares up 4%

Moneycontrol Bureau
Shares of Rajesh Exports
rose nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday on win of export order from UAE.
The company has received an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold
and diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE.
The said order is to be completed by March 2017 and will be executed at the company's manufacturing facility at Bangalore.
With this order, the company's order book at the consolidated level stands at Rs 36523 crore, which is to be executed by March 2017.
Rajesh Mehta, Chairman of Rajesh Exports said, "The company has been consistent in winning orders from the international market, despite volatile global market conditions."
At 10:59 hrs Rajesh Exports was quoting at Rs 462.15, up Rs 10.80, or 2.39 percent.Posted by Rakesh Patil