Promoter EBITO sells 13% stake in Clariant Chemicals

Promoter company EBITO Chemiebeteiligungen AG has sold more than 13 percent shareholding in specialty chemicals company Clariant Chemicals through block deals on Friday.

However, buyers were mutual fund houses and insurance company, which bought 11.79 percent stake or more than 27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 635 each via block deals.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company purchased 232,450 shares (representing 1 percent of total paid-up equity capital) while DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 10,22,850 shares (4.4 percent) on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Sundaram BNP Paribas Mutual Fund were other buyers, which purchased 267,450 shares (1.15 percent), 916,500 shares (3.97 percent) and 514,750 shares (2.2 percent), respectively.

Swiss company EBITO, one of the three promoters and subsidiary of Clariant International, held 31.04 percent stake in the company as per shareholding pattern of September 2016 and out of which, it offloaded 13.2 percent yesterday.

Switzerland-based Clariant International and Clariant Participations were other two promoters, which held 23.09 percent and 10.11 percent stake, respectively. Their total shareholding was at 64.24 percent at the end of September quarter.

Clariant Chemicals India closed at Rs 729.65, up Rs 27.70, or 3.95 percent on Friday. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 838.00 and 52-week low Rs 587.25 on 10 October, 2016 and 01 March, 2016, respectively.