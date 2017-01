Shares of Premier Explosives gained 7 percent intraday Monday as it has bagged an order from Ministry of Defence worth Rs 33.18 crore.Air Head Quarters, Ministry of Defence has awarded the order to supply of Chaffs and flares.The said order is to be completed within 12 months.At 11:08 hrs Premier Explosives was quoting at Rs 354.25, up Rs 19.25, or 5.75 percent on the BSE.Posted by Rakesh Patil