Dec 29, 2016, 01.48 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2017 to consider and approve, the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to the lenders of the company under strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme.
Pratibha Industries rises 16%, to issue shares to its lenders
The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 4, 2017 to consider and approve, the issue and allotment of shares on preferential basis to the lenders of the company under strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme.
Pratibha Industries has informed that a Meeting of
Pratibha Industries today said its board will meet
Pratibha Industries at its meeting held on Decembe
