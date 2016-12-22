Phoenix Mills up 6%, Canada Pension Fund to buy 49% stake in arm

Phoenix Mills shares spiked nearly 6 percent intraday Thursday after the Canada Pension Fund signed non-binding term sheet to buy 49 percent stake in a subsidiary of the company.

"Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited (ISML), the wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, on the basis of which the proposed investor may over a (3-year) period acquire up to 49 percent stake in ISML," the real estate company said in its filing.

The transaction is subject to execution of definitive agreements by the parties and fulfillment of conditions as may be applicable from time to time.

If the transaction is consummated in its entirety, then the Phoenix Mills' shareholding in ISML will stand reduced to, but in any event not below 51 percent of the paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis, it said.

The funds raised by ISML will be utilised for business development and growth purposes.

Island Star Mall owns and operates a retail mall in Bangalore known as Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore. It recorded revenue of Rs 164.30 crore and profit of Rs 37.10 crore for financial year ended March 31, 2016.



At 14:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 379, up Rs 10, or 2.71 percent on the BSE.



Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar