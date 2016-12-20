Phoenix Mills up 3%, to acquire 15% stake in subsidiary company

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 15.18 percent stake in its subsidiary Offbeat Developers held by Vistra ITCL and IIRF Holdings X.
Dec 20, 2016

Moneycontrol Bureau

Shares of  Phoenix Mills advanced 3.3 percent intraday Tuesday as it is going to increase its stake in the subsidiary company.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 15.18 percent stake in its subsidiary Offbeat Developers held by Vistra ITCL and IIRF Holdings X.

The company is also entered into share purchase agreement to acquire entire equity shareholding of Eder River, representing 4.98 percent in Offbeat Developers.

On completion of above transactions, the shareholding of the company in Offbeat Developers will increase from 74.48 percent to 94.64 percent.

Earlier in this month, the company had acquired 3.75 percent equity stake from K2A Hospitality in the subsidiary company Alliance Spaces, to take total shareholding of the company to 36.76 percent from 33.01 percent.

At 10:57 hrs Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 368.10, up Rs 4.10, or 1.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
Tags  Phoenix Mills Vistra ITCL IIRF Holdings X Offbeat Developers Eder River K2A Hospitality Alliance Spaces

